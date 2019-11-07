Police are looking for a 21-year-old Snelville woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.
Police said Marshae Madison was last seen on Oct. 18 at her home on Country Walk Drive in Snellville. Madison's family reported her missing to police on Oct. 24 when they were unable to reach her by phone or social media.
Police said Madison packed a small bag and left the home without giving details about her destination or when she would return. She has not been seen or been to work since.
"Though her disappearance is voluntary, her family is still worried about her whereabouts," Gwinnett County police spokesperson Cpl. Michelle Pihera said.
Police described Madison as a black female about 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
The public can report information to Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-098021 when reporting information.