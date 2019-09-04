Police are searching for two suspects they said attempted to break into a home on Cruse Road in Lawrenceville on Aug. 28.
"Though they were unsuccessful in gaining entry into the home, we still need to determine their identities," Cpl. Michele Pihera with Gwinnett County Police said.
The two suspects were caught while the homeowner periodically checked security camera footage at work. The footage caught the suspects trying to use pliers to open a back window close to 10 a.m. on Aug. 28. When they were unsuccessful with pliers, the suspects tried to pry to window open with a metal bar. Both suspects left, a police report said, after they were unsuccessful in opening another window.
The first suspect is descirbed as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, striped pants, Nike sneakers, holding a black book bag with a yellow patch. The second suspect is a black male, wearing a blue hoodie, dark pants, black/white sneakers, pink and blue child’s book bag, and carrying a duffle bag.
The public can contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Refer to case number 19-079227 when reporting information.