Gwinnett County police are searching for a man who stole a cell phone from an unsecure vehicle in Norcross on June 15.
The victim was inside the store at 1515 Beaver Ruin Road when the suspect stole her cell phone.
The suspect's face was capture by a camera on an ATM machine inside.
Police describe the suspect as a black male between 20-25 years old, wearing a white shirt, grey pants and a red Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap at the time of the incident. Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be left by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Use case number 19-054331 in reference to this crime.