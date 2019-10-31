After suggesting a possible homicide, Police said the woman found dead in a car on Interstate 85 on Thursday may have committed suicide.
The victim, identified as Sonja Lucretta Richardson, age 25 from Norcross, was found dead in a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra on Thursday morning on I-85 northbound south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Police said on Thursday morning, based on Medical Examiner observations, the death “did not appear to be a suicide attempt.”
Police said Thursday afternoon that the Accident Investigation Unit assisted with the reconstruction of the incident so investigators can determine her course of travel just prior the vehicle’s final resting place.
Gwinnett Police Investigators, the Medical Examiner’s Office Investigator and Crime Scene Unit entered the vehicle to continue the investigation and found evidence they believe suggests the case may be a suicide.
“However, the final ruling will need to be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office upon the conclusion of the autopsy,” Cpl. Michelle Pihera said.
Police responded to a call at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning and found the vehicle resting upon the median wall. The officers found the body of a woman inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat surrounded by a “significant amount of blood.”
According to police, the victim died of an apparent gunshot wound.
According to police, there were no defects to the passenger side of the vehicle. There were no passengers in the car when police arrived.
The HOV lane and the lane adjacent to it were shut down while police conducted an investigation on I-85 northbound just south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.