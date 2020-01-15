A man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after police say he was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Tuesday night in unincorporated Duluth.
Gwinnett County Police responded to the 3100 block of Dunlin Way in Duluth after receiving a call about a person shot.
When officers arrived, police said, the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Police have not provided further updates on his condition and are not releasing his identity until investigators contact his next of kin.
Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was a drive-by and the motive for the shooting is possibly gang related.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave anonymous tips for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com. Use case number 20-004418 when reporting information.
