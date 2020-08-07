Gwinnett County police said there has been a "significant shooting" near the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Satellite Boulevard and the intersection is closed.
Police also said they are looking for a suspect who they believe is a man that is 6-feet tall and wearing a loose pink shirt with a white "balaclava-style" face covering. They said the race of the suspect is unknown.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
