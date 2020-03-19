Gwinnett County police are responding to a second report of a fatal shooting that occurred in the county Thursday night.
Officers have been called to the Fairway View Apartments on Club Drive in the Duluth area. Cpl. Michele Pihera said two people were shot and one of the victims has died.
This comes after police responded to another fatal shooting on Lockridge Lane in unincorporated Lawrenceville earlier in the evening. Pihera said the shootings are not related.
