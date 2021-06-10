Gwinnett County police issued a new call Thursday for information about a murder that occurred in unincorporated Norcross last fall.
Norcross resident Ahmed Kadhim, 29, was murdered at 707 Tree House Parkway on Nov. 8. Investigators have not yet announced a suspect in the murder and a motive for Kadhim's death has not yet been determined.
"Investigators believe that there may be witnesses or people who have knowledge of this incident," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Those people are strongly encouraged to contact the police department to share that information so that investigators can identify those involved in this murder.
"Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of a person to please come forward."
Police previously said Kadhim called police last November to report that he had been shot at an apartment off Graves Road. Officers who responded to the scene tried to render aid and paramedics then took him to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.
"Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information," Valle said.
Anyone who has information about Kadhim's murder is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-084801.
