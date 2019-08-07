Six months after a 28-year-old Snellville man was gunned down in a Stone Mountain hotel, Gwinnett police have released surveillance video from the murder in the hopes of helping solve the case.
Ronald Horton Jr. was found dead in his Days Inn room on Jan. 29 by police, who responded to the hotel after receiving 911 calls from "several guests" about gunfire.
In Horton's room, detectives found marijuana and cash, police said at the time.
"Detectives believe three suspects forced entry into the room, fired shots and fled the scene on foot," said Sgt. Jake Smith, spokesman for the Gwinnett County Police Department. "The area was searched with the assistance of K-9 officers but the suspects were not located."
The recently-released video shows three people, who appear to be wearing surgical masks, walking along the second floor balcony.
The person in front is carrying some item — police said it may be a weapon — while the second person is holding his right hand to his waist. Police said it's not clear if he's holding something.
A third person also looks like he's holding something, though again police are not sure what it is.
Any tips regarding Horton's murder can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters do not have to give their names in order to share information, police said. The case number is 19-008880.