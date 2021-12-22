Gwinnett County police are renewing calls for information about two drivers who hit and killed a man as he was crossing Singleton Road in unincorporated Norcross earlier this month.
Police released additional details about the vehicles that hit Norcross resident Julio Sandoval, 55, on Singleton Road, north of Thompson Parkway, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. They have not yet been able to identify the drivers of the vehicles, however, but both vehicles allegedly fled the scene after hitting Sandoval.
"The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is requesting the assistance of anyone who may help identify the drivers of a 2011-2020 Dodge Journey and a newer model red Toyota Corolla," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "The Toyota Corolla will likely have lower front bumper damage."
Police previously said the vehicles hit Sandoval, one after another, but have not said which vehicle is believed to have hit him first. A few days after his death, police said the driver of the Corolla stopped after hitting Sandoval, but then fled the scene after they saw him lying in the street.
Anyone who has information about the identities of either driver is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-098923.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.