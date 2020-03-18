Gwinnett County police said the northbound lanes on Interstate 985 in Buford have re-opened.
Police closed northbound lanes on I-985 south of Highway 20 (Buford Drive) after a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. Police reportedly closed the I-985 entrance ramp on I-85 north.
Police have not released details about the drivers or vehicles involved in the accident.
Check gwinnettdailypost.com for further updates.
The roadway has been reopened. Additional details will be published later. https://t.co/kwSi3kvtsI— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 18, 2020
Traffic Alert: 985 NB south of Buford Dr is shut down due to a fatality crash. Use 85 NB as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mmPW8EQhRg— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 18, 2020
