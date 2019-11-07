Police said a person struck and killed along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning was a driver who left their vehicle.
Police said a male driver stopped his vehicle in the right, southbound lane of I-85 at Boggs Road in Duluth. He got out of his car, was struck by a passing vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.
The incident is still being analyzed by the Gwinnett County accident investigation unit. The victim's identity has no been released.
Traffic was diverted on the access ramp to Pleasant Hill Road.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., Gwinnett police said the lanes on the interstate had been re-opened.