An altercation Monday night at a house party in a Suwanee area home left a 20-year-old Lawrenceville man dead, Gwinnett County police said.
Though the incident occurred Monday night, police weren’t called to the scene until Tuesday morning. Police said they received credible information that a person was shot at a home located at 528 Taylor Road in unincorporated Suwanee.
Upon arriving at the home, police found the body of Christopher Morand of Lawrenceville.
Multiple people told detectives that a party took place at the residence Monday night. Police said those witnesses provided detectives with information that the victim was shot after getting into an altercation with other people who were attending the party.
Detectives are continuing to process the crime scene and speak with witnesses.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 19-113702