Police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly fired shots at responding officers after a car accident and fled on foot.
Police said the accident occurred at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Shadburn Ferry Road in Buford. Police said one of the drivers in the collision fled with a rifle. Officers have saturated the area looking for the subject and a helicopter is searching by air.
Police said there are reports that the suspect discharged his firearm at responding officers as they tried to catch up to him. Officers heard reports that he was seen fleeing toward Buford Dam Road. Police said there are multiple officers in the area attempting to locate the suspect.
Police said the victim occupants of the white SUV suffered minor injuries. The Crime Scene Unit came to the scene to investigate.
