Gwinnett County police said an officer was struck by a car while attempting to pull a vehicle over in a parking lot on Jimmy Carter Boulevard early Saturday morning.
The accident happened at 4650 Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Both the Crime Scene Unit and Accident Investigation Unit were called to the scene, according to police.
It was not immediately clear if the officer was struck by same vehicle they were attempting to pull over.
The officer was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, a police spokesman said just before 5 a.m.
