Gwinnett County police said they are not sure whether a burned body which was found in unincorporated Duluth is a case of homicide, suicide or accidental death.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said a man found the body on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite boulevard and West Liddell Road and called police at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The intersection is just south of Gwinnett Place Mall, and just outside the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District limits.
"Arson investigators and the medical examiner’s office have been requested and are assisting in processing the scene," Flynn said. "The identity of the deceased person will be withheld until the next of kin is notified."
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and there is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-053547.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.