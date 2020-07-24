A motorcycle driver who was injured in an automobile accident in Grayson on the Fourth of July died from his injuries last weekend, according to Gwinnett County police.
Loganville resident Clinton Mathews, 51, died July 19. Police said he had been one of two people riding on the motorcycle at the time of the accident.
On July 4, the motorcycle collided with an Honda Pilot SUV at the intersection of Grayson Highway and Rosebud Road, causing Mathews and the other person on the motorcycle to be ejected from the vehicle.
"According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the silver Honda Pilot was traveling north on Grayson Highway and entered the left turn lane to turn left onto Rosebud Road," police said. "The driver of the motorcycle, Clinton Mathews ..., was traveling south on Grayson Highway. The driver of the Honda Pilot turned left in front of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided."
Police were dispatched to the accident scene at about 1:30 p.m. Both Mathews and the other person who had been on motorcycle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are still investigating the accident.
