Gwinnett County police said an 80-year-old Norcross resident who was reported missing Friday has been found in Alabama.
Saturday morning, Cpl. Collin Flynn said Mildred Ashe's family reported her missing after they had not heard from her all day. Officers went to check on Ashe but no one was home and her car was not at the house.
There were concerns about her well-being because her family said she needed constant medical care. Family members also told police it was not characteristic of her to leave without checking in with relatives.
The news that she had been found came late Saturday night.
"She is safe and does not appear to be harmed in any way," Flynn said. "Arrangements are already being made to reunite her with her family."