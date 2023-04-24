230030451_D4_Theft by Shoplifting_Home Depot.jpg

Gwinnett County police said this man allegedly stole a $159 leaf blower from the Home Depot on Hamilton Creek Parkway on April 20.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who stole a leaf blower from a Home Depot in the Hamilton Mill area last week.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the man is accused of walking in to the store, which is located at 2120 Hamilton Creek Parkway, on April 20 and put a RYOBI 18V HP Brushless Blower in a shopping cart and then leaving the store with the device without paying for it.

