Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who stole a leaf blower from a Home Depot in the Hamilton Mill area last week.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the man is accused of walking in to the store, which is located at 2120 Hamilton Creek Parkway, on April 20 and put a RYOBI 18V HP Brushless Blower in a shopping cart and then leaving the store with the device without paying for it.
Police said the leaf blower is worth $159.
A police report states the man allegedly put the leaf blower in a dark blue passenger car before driving away in the vehicle. The report lists the vehicle as possibly being a Nissan, but the model was unknown.
The suspect is described as an older White man with a colored tattoo on his left forearm, and who was wearing dark pants, a blue shirt that had the word "DIAMOND" printed on the front, and a brown or camouflage baseball cap at the time of the theft.
Home Depot's loss prevention officer told police that other store employees have seen the man in the store on several other occasions.
Anyone who has information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 23-0030451.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
