A domestic-related issue between a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her new boyfriend led to one man being shot three times, though he is expected to survive.
Gwinnett police are asking for help locating 30-year-old Malcom Jamal Gilead, who is accused of shooting his girlfriend's ex, whom she has children with.
According to Gwinnett County Police Department Cpl. Michele Pihera, at about 1:15 p.m. on Monday, the victim walked into the Best Wings on Stone Mountain Highway in Snellville, where he told employees he'd been shot.
"The victim told the responding officers that he was shot at the Views at Jacks Creek Apartment complex on Country Walk in unincorporated Snellville, just behind the restaurant," Pihera said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries."
Gilead currently has three active warrants for his arrest: aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children in the third degree. He's about 5-foot-10 and weighs 180-200 pounds, and has short twists in his hair with beads.
Gilead was last seen driving a 2004 white GMC Savanna G3500 box truck with Georgia license plate PSE8821. The box truck belongs to a plumbing company and the phone number on the truck is 770-808-7799.
Anyone who knows where Gilead is located is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number 19-064523.