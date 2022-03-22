Traffic caught within a shutdown section of Interstate 85 is shown backed up at Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Tuesday. The interstate was closed between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Beaver Ruin Road because of a SWAT incident involving a gunman on a Greyhound bus at Indian Trail and I-85.
Gwinnett County police arrested a man whose alleged actions on a New York-bound Greyhound bus sparked a SWAT standoff at the Interstate 85 and Indian Trail-Lilburn Road interchange on Tuesday.
The standoff sparked a shutdown of Interstate 85, in both directions, between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Beaver Ruin Road for several hours. Sgt. J.R. Richter said the driver and passengers on the bus had been evacuated early in the standoff.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said 911 dispatchers received a call about a suspicious person on the bus at about 9:30 a.m., and that a man began acting "erratic" on the bus before he pulled out a handgun. Winderweedle said the bus had left Atlanta earlier in the morning on its way to New York.
Police announced at around 2 p.m. that the man had been arrested.
His name had not been released as of press time. Police did say there were no reported injuries.
The interstate had reopened by 2:50 p.m., although the ramp from Indian Trail onto I-85 remained closed after that.
The area where the standoff took place is near the Greater Atlanta Christian School campus. School spokeswoman Margie Asef said GAC has two Gwinnett police officers on its campus each day so school officials were keeping track of the situation through those officers.
"We have notified our parents through our parent notification system as the day has progressed and about possible delays for dismissals due to traffic," Asef said. "School has operated normally today for our students."
Meanwhile, traffic was backing up at midday on Interstate 285, I-85 and Buford Highway because of the shutdown and those backups carried over into the rush hour period.
As of 1 p.m., southbound traffic on I-85 was backed up to Sugarloaf Parkway while northbound traffic was backed up to just south of Spaghetti Junction.
Eastbound traffic on I-285 was backed up from Spaghetti Junction to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard while westbound traffic on the interstate was backed up past Henderson Mill Road in DeKalb County.
Buford Highway was backed up in both directions along a stretch of road that begins south of Pleasantdale Road and continues north to Beaver Ruin Road.
The northbound lanes of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard were also backed up from Winters Chapel Road to Holcomb Bridge Road. Southbound traffic on Peachtree Industrial was backed up from Peachtree Memorial Cemetery to Holcomb Bridge.
