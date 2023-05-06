Gwinnett County police are looking for two women who have been accused of stealing $3,500 in Patagonia T-shirts from a store at the Mall of Georgia.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the women walked into Palmetto Moon and allegedly concealed the merchandise before walking out of the store on Wednesday. The pair were recorded on a surveillance camera, Valle added.
Detectives have not yet identified the suspects and are asking members of the public to help identify them.
The Patagonia T-shirts are the only stolen items listed in the police report. The report states the number of shirts which were stolen was unknown, but it does say they were estimated to collectively be worth $3,500.
Palmetto Moon's website shows Patagonia T-shirts range in price from $22.50 for short-sleeve shirts that are on sale, to $74 for long-sleeve T-shirts that are being sold at full price. Many short-sleeve shirts that are being sold at full price are listed as costing $39 and $45.
One of the suspects was described as a Black female who is possibly in her early 20s and has long black hair, and was wearing a red sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white shoes and black eyeglasses.
The other suspect is also described as a Black female who is possibly in her early 20s, and she is described as having long back and red cornrows, and wearing a red sweatsuit with white lettering and black flip flops.
Anyone has any information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 23-0033988.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
