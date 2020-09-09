Gwinnett County police are looking for a driver who was seen leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident on Centerville Highway on Wednesday.
Police announced shortly before 8:30 a.m. that the southbound lanes of the roadway were closed because of the accident, in which the unidentified pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Centerville Highway and Bethany Church Road. The lanes reopened a little over an hour later.
"The pedestrian was crossing Centerville Highway, was not within a marked crosswalk, and was struck by a vehicle as the pedestrian stepped into the roadway," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. "Investigators are looking for a white work van with a roof rack that left the scene. It is unclear at this time the van’s involvement and are asking for the driver to come forward and/or any other witnesses to contact investigators."
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit at 678-442-5653 and reference case No. 20-067470.
