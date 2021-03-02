Racial slur on car in Suwanee

Suwanee police are looking for suspects who are accused of spray painting a racial slur against Chinese people on the side of this vehicle at a Movie Tavern in the city on Feb. 26. The word has been partially blurred in this photo due to its nature.

Suwanee police are looking for suspects accused of spray painting a racial slur against Chinese people on the side of a car at a movie theater last week.

Lt. Robert Thompson said officers were called to the Movie Tavern located at 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 about the vandalism. The slur was painted in large black letters on the side of the blue Nissan Altima.

"One witness described the suspects as wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and black hair," Thompson said. "The witness stated the suspects left in an older white 4-door sedan."

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 770-904-7642.

