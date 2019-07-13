Gwinnett Police said at least three suspects were dropped off at a Lawrenceville subdivision on July 6 and allegedly tried to enter unlocked cars.
According to a police report, at approximately 3 a.m. on July 6 the suspects were dropped off by an unknown accomplice and checked several vehicles in the Prospect Estates Subdivision located off Prospect Road in Lawrenceville. The suspects were caught on security video.
Police said they rummaged through unlocked vehicles to steal whatever they consider valuable, including medication.
They also commit the same crimes at approximately 1 a.m. in Mauldin Lake Subdivision located off of Braselton Highway in Lawrenceville. Police said there appear to be at least three suspects and they arrive in a dark colored SUV.
Police describe one suspect as a black male, late teens to early twenties, thin build, wearing a white shirt, black shorts and he has a tattoo on his left forearm. Another suspect is described as a black male with a slim build, wearing gray sweatpants and a long-sleeve shirt in the security footage. The third could not be identified by security footage.
Police ask anyone with information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.