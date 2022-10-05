Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 9.06.27 AM.png

Gwinnett County police asked the public on Tuesday for information that will help investigators find a suspect in a pawn shop robbery that occurred in unincorporated Lilburn this past weekend.

The suspect allegedly robbed Cash American Pawn at 4814 Stone Mountain Highway on Saturday. Police have so far only described the suspect as a Black male who was wearing black jeans, a black shirt, black boots, sunglasses, gloves, a blue hat and a blue surgical mask, and was driving a black Toyota Camry. The suspect allegedly stole more than $21,000 in jewelry, about $1,500 in cash and 10 handguns.