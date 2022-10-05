Gwinnett County police asked the public on Tuesday for information that will help investigators find a suspect in a pawn shop robbery that occurred in unincorporated Lilburn this past weekend.
The suspect allegedly robbed Cash American Pawn at 4814 Stone Mountain Highway on Saturday. Police have so far only described the suspect as a Black male who was wearing black jeans, a black shirt, black boots, sunglasses, gloves, a blue hat and a blue surgical mask, and was driving a black Toyota Camry. The suspect allegedly stole more than $21,000 in jewelry, about $1,500 in cash and 10 handguns.
"Upon entering, the male produced a black handgun, told the two employees he was committing a robbery, and moved both to the rear of the store," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "The male then zip-tied both victims and made them lay face down on the floor."
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or current location is asked to call police at 770-513-5700 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0079464.
