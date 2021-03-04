Gwinnett County police are looking for a suspect accused of of breaking into a Sugar Hill home and stealing multiple items last month.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said the burglary happened at a home on Shire Village Drive on the afternoon of Feb. 10. A home surveillance camera captured footage of the unidentified male suspect.
"The victim returned home and discovered that the suspect smashed several windows and entered the back of the residence," Flynn said. "The suspect stole several items from the house before the victim returned home. Investigators are releasing surveillance video of the suspect in hopes that he can be identified."
Flynn said the suspect was wearing khaki pants and a long-sleeve orange shirt at the time of the burglary and he had short cropped hair.
Anyone who has information on the suspects identity and location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-010836.
