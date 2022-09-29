Gwinnett County police are looking for an Auburn man who is the suspect in multiple thefts that have taken place in Gwinnett and Barrow counties.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, faces multiple charges in the two counties, including theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, aggressive driving, terroristic threats, harassing calls, 2nd degree criminal damage to property, simple assault and possession of methamphetamine.
Police did not release details of the crimes Johnson is accused of committing.
"Johnson has a history of fleeing from police. His current whereabouts are unknown but he typically frequents the Gwinnett and Barrow County area," Valle said.
Valle described as a 5-foot, 7-inch tall man who weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Police said they are unsure if he currently has facial hair or not.
Anyone who has information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5700 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. GP220061054, GP220061057, GP220065402 and GP220075233 when providing information.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
