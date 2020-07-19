Gwinnett police are looking for a person who shot the driver of a vehicle as it was getting off Interstate 85 south at Indian Trail Lilburn Road early Sunday morning.
The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a silver passenger vehicle allegedly fired one shot into another car driven by 31-year-old Steven Vallejo of Norcross, police said. Vallejo was hit by the bullet. He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injury.
Police do not know why the shooting occurred and the only description of the alleged shooter that they have released so far is that it was a Black male.
Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters allows tipsters to remain anonymous and they can be eligible for a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-053218.
