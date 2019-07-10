Gwinnett police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole credit cards from two gyms in unincorporated Lawrenceville and then made thousands of dollars in purchases on them.
The thefts happened June 18 at a LA Fitness located at 1860 Duluth Highway and a Gold's Gym at 860 Duluth Highway. The suspect checked in to each gym under the name "Shawn Pitt" but police said it is a fake name.
Officials said he also provided a fake phone number at each gym.
"There were no signs of forced entry into the lockers and the lockers were secured with a combination lock," Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said. "The suspect was able to defeat the locks and illegally enter the lockers. He then proceeds to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards using the stolen credit cards."
Rundles said investigators believe the suspect may live in or have ties to North Carolina because the gift cards were later spent there.
The only description available from police is that the suspect is a black man who was wearing a black Nike hoodie and black shorts at the time of the thefts.
Anyone who has information about the thefts or the suspects identity is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference Case Nos. 19-055523 and 19-055630.