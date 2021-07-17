Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing more than $5,000 in jewelry and more than $2,000 in U.S. currency from a home in the Suwanee area.
Polices said they responded to residential burglary alarm call on July 4 and officers found signs of a force entry when they arrived at the home. Police did not identify the street on which the incident occurred.
"Officers checked the home but did not locate a suspect," Detective Michael Truesdell said in a statement. "Officers contacted the homeowner, who was not present at the time of the burglary and assisted him in determining what had been stolen. Members of the Crime Scene Investigations Unit were also dispatched to the scene."
The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male who is between 25 and 35 years old, about 5-feet, 8 inches to 6-feet tall and with short black hair. He was described as wearing gray pants, an orange shirt and white and blue shoes. Police said he was wearing Apple earbuds which they believe he was using to communicate with another suspect who was waiting in a getaway car.
"Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward," Truesdell said. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
Anyone who has information about the theft, including the suspect's identity, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case No. 21-052450.
