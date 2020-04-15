Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who broke into a church in Sugar Hill last month and stole a video gaming console, and they are asking for the public's help to find him.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video entering Sugar Hill Church, which is located at 5091 Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in unincorporated Sugar Hill, through an unlocked window between 4:30 and 5:05 p.m. on March 22. He is accused of taking a Play Station 4 and then leaving on foot.
Police have described the suspect as a white male who is either in his late teens or early 20s and who was wearing a white Nike hat, zip up jacket, red plaid shirt, red T-shirt, dark pants and white and black shoes.
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters should reference case No. 20-025846.
