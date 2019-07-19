Police are asking for the public's help looking for a missing person, Andrew Wesley Dix.
Dix was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. May 22 when the 43-year-old man left his sister’s home on Windscape Village Lane in Norcross after an argument. He has not been seen since.
His sister told police that he typically hangs out at home or the Solo gas station near Beaver Ruin Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard, but hasn't seen him there.
According to a police report, his sister thought she saw him on Mountain Industrial Boulevard, and she decided to report him missing.
Dix is a black male, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Dix was last seen wearing burgundy sweatpants, a black and grey hoodie and dark blue high top sneakers.
To report information of Dix’s whereabouts, contact detectives at 770-513-5300 and reference case number 19-052903.