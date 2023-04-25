Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stealing a wallet with two bank cards from a QuikTrip near Buford, and then using them to buy a sandwich and other items.
The man allegedly entered a vehicle parked at the QuikTrip located on Buford Drive, across the street from the Exchange @ Gwinnett, on April 18 and took the wallet and bank cards while the car's owner was in the store.
The suspect is then accused of using the victim's credit card at a nearby American Deli that is located on Braselton Highway.
A police report sates the victims credit cards were also used at a gas station located at the intersection of Hi Hope Road and Braselton Highway, a BP gas station in Atlanta and a Walmart. The location of the Walmart was not mentioned in the report.
The American Deli was the only location that had surveillance camera footage, however.
Police described the suspect only as a Black male with slim build who was wearing a white hoody and black or blue gym shorts. Investigators released surveillance camera footage from the American Deli that shows him buying a sandwich.
Anyone who knows the suspect's identity is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 23-0029736.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
