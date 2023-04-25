230029736_D4_Entering Auto_QT Suspect.jpg

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stealing a wallet with two bank cards from a QuikTrip near Buford, and then using them to buy a sandwich and other items.

The man allegedly entered a vehicle parked at the QuikTrip located on Buford Drive, across the street from the Exchange @ Gwinnett, on April 18 and took the wallet and bank cards while the car's owner was in the store.

