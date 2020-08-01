Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who allegedly took a woman's car on a promise that she would receive a check that never came.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Brian Keith Dace is accused of fraudulently taking the victim's car — which she was looking to sell — during a transaction which occurred at the Mall of Georgia on March 6. He has been charged with theft by deception and there is an active warrant for his arrest.
"Dace convinced the victim that he owned a car dealership and that he would send her a check for the vehicle after he took possession of it," Flynn said. "Dace provided fictitious paperwork to the victim which convinced her that she was conducting a transaction with a dealership.
"The victim never received payment for the vehicle and called police."
In addition to looking for Dace, police are also seeking out anyone else who may have been a victim of him. Flynn said detectives did get in touch with him at one point and he allegedly gave them a fake name, Keith Taylor, and a fake date of birth.
After they discovered his real name, they learned there were pending charges against him for similar crimes in at least one other, unnamed county.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also provide tips through www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-029956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.