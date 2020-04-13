Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lawrenceville woman who went missing this morning after she she went for a walk and never came home.
Keyanna Lloyd, 24, left her home on Towering Pine Trail Monday at about 10:15 a.m. Police said she needs to be in constant contact with family members because of an unspecified medical condition.
Lloyd is described as being 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, and has black hair with burgundy-tinted ends. She was wearing a white shirt with a black hoodie, gray pants and black high-top sneakers with rhinestones when she left her house.
Anyone who has information on Lloyd's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward that Crime Stoppers offers for information that results in an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-029750.
