Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22, was shot in the head at this location on Estates Court on Sunday. He later died from his wounds.

A Texas man who was shot in unincorporated Norcross over the weekend has died from his wounds, according to Gwinnett police.

Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22, was shot in the head on Estates Court on Sunday. He was still alive when officers arrived at about 6:45 a.m., and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

