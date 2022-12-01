A Texas man who was shot in unincorporated Norcross over the weekend has died from his wounds, according to Gwinnett police.
Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22, was shot in the head on Estates Court on Sunday. He was still alive when officers arrived at about 6:45 a.m., and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
He later died from his wounds and police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
"At this time, very little is known about the victim and what took place," Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. "The investigation is ongoing. Homicide detectives are urging anyone who has information to come forward."
Anyone who has information about the murder is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220096691.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
