Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify two drivers who were involved in a fatal hit and run accident near Norcross earlier this month.
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Singleton Road at Thompson Parkway. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said two vehicles, one after another, hit Norcross resident Julio Sandoval, 55, and then left the scene of the accident.
"Witnesses stated the driver of a red Toyota passenger car stopped, saw the pedestrian lying in the roadway after striking him, and fled the scene. Julio died as a result of the injuries sustained during the accident," Valle said. "Though there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information."
Anyone who has information about the drivers involved in the accident is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-098923.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
