Gwinnett County police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident that they allegedly caused on Winder Highway last month.
The accident happened at the intersection of Winder Highway, also known as State Route 8, and Still Road at about 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 24. A car driven by Winder resident Gelacio Urquiza Hernandez, 56, was heading west on the highway when it was hit by another vehicle. The collision caused Hernandez to lose control and go over a guardrail before it rolled down an embankment. A passenger in Hernandez's vehicle, Winder resident Luis Urquiza Requena, 36, died from injuries he sustained in the accident while Hernandez was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.
"Though there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.
Anyone who information about the alleged hit-and-run driver's identity is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-096144.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
