A 38-year-old Norcross man died after being hit by a car on Beaver Ruin Road Saturday night, and Gwinnett police are trying to find the car and driver responsible.
Shortly before midnight, Gwinnett County Police Department West Precinct officers responded to a call about a man lying in the road in unincorporated Norcross, department spokesman Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said.
"The caller said it appeared the male had been struck by a vehicle," Rundles said. "When officers arrived they located a male, later identified as 38-year-old Kevin Brown of Norcross, unresponsive in the roadway. Kevin was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries."
The Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit responded to investigate the wreck, where investigators determined that Brown was hit while trying to cross the road.
The vehicle that hit him fled the scene prior to police arriving, and the driver never contacted 911 to report the collision, Rundles said.
"(Investigators) were also able to determine from evidence gathered at the scene that the vehicle involved is a 2013-2015 Nissan Sentra, unknown color," Rundles said. "The vehicle will have a missing front grill and most likely will have damage in the area of the front bumper, hood and windshield."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the AIU Tip Line at 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. The case number is 19-066478.