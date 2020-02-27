Gwinnett County police have located a 75-year-old Dacula man with "diminished mental capacities" after he drove off from his home at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said Benjamin Clarke was found safe overnight in Forsyth County. Police said arrangements were made to reunite him with his family.
Police said Clark was last seen at his home on Burnt Oak Way in Dacula at around 1 p.m. He left the home in his black 2011 Ford Escape.
Police said he claimed that he was headed to a relative’s home in Alabama, but his family was confident he would know the way.
A family member said Clarke has dementia and police said he takes medications.
Joey Brown, who said in a Facebook post he is Clarke's son-in-law, asked friends and family at approximately 3:30 p.m. to spread word of Clarke's disappearance.
"Please pray for our family," he wrote.
