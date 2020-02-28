Police believe the same suspects who stole more than $1,500 worth of jewelry from a Sugarloaf Mills jewelry store also stole electronics from Target that same evening.
Police released security video and screen captures of the suspects from a burglary that occurred at Sugarloaf Mills in unincorporated Lawrenceville at approximately 11 p.m. on Feb. 15. Police said detectives learned of an additional burglary on the same night committed by suspects matching the description of the first burglary.
Police said a Target at 875 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville was burglarized shortly after midnight on Feb. 16, approximately an hour after the Sugarloaf Mills burglary.
Police said the suspects broke in through the front glass doors and stole several pieces of electronics.
The lead detective is seeking the public's help in recognizing these suspects and reporting a tip. Anonymous tipsters are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Police listed the case numbers: 20-014814 for the Status Jewels incident and 20-014817 for Target.
Police said two black male suspects wearing hoodies used a hammer to break three glass display cases to steal jewelry at the Status Jewels kiosk in Sugarloaf Mills.
The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie. The second man was wearing a grey hoodie and black Addidas pants with white stripes.
The owner of the kiosk told police it was the third occasion in which merchandise was stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.