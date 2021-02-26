A Johns Creek man faces child pornography charges after authorities said he was in possession of more than 20,000 images on multiple devices.
According to the Johns Creek Police Department, Joe Ayers, 63, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with possession of child pornography after the JCPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Ayers' home.
Investigators said they located 21,000 images suspected of containing child pornography on devices belonging to Ayers.
Johns Creek police officials said their department was assisted by the GBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Ayers was taken to the Fulton County Jail.
