The home in Grayson that was the scene of a shootout last weekend was very familiar to Gwinnett County police officers, according to information officials released on Thursday.
In fact, police said officers had been to the home at 1376 Tullifenney Court on 65 occasions between Jan. 1, 2021, and last Sunday for a variety of issues ranging from noise disturbances to domestic disputes, shootings and speeding and racing.
The shooting last Sunday led to a search warrant being executed at the home. As a result of the search warrant, officers arrested two people who live at the home, Kiante Nelson, 19, and Lashanae Wright, 21. Officials also removed four dogs from the home and issued 70 citations, mostly for mistreatment of animals.
"Fifty-two of the citations were for animal neglect," Wolfe told the Daily Post. "There were pretty appalling living conditions in the home. There was blood, feces, urine and drug-related items kind of throughout the whole home (so) Animal Control issued 52 citations and took possession of all of their canines."
Nelson and Wright are facing maintaining a disorderly house charges.
This is Nelson's fourth arrest in the last year and a half. Jail records show he has previously been arrested at various times on seven charges ranging from battery to possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of entering a building or vehicle and entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
There are no previous records of Wright being arrested and booked into Gwinnett County jail before Wednesday.
But Nelson and Wright are not are not alone in facing trouble because of the issues at their home.
Wolfe said five citations were issued against the property owner, Alpharetta-based Progress Residential, because of the issues at the home.
Police worked with Gwinnett County Animal Control, as well as the quality of life and health departments to address the issues at the home.
While announcing the arrests and citations, Wolfe also provided some additional details about the shooting which occurred last weekend.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds before police arrived at the scene. Wolfe said the shooting was preceded by a disagreement between two groups at the home.
"As part of that argument, multiple individuals on both sides of the argument drew their weapons and fired at each other," Wolfe said. "At this time, we do know there were two known injuries, there was damage to the homes of nearby residents and if anybody has any information regarding the shooting, we encourage them to reach out to Gwinnett County detectives of Crime Stoppers."
Wolfe said there were between four and five people on each side of the argument involved in the shooting. He said investigators are still trying to gather details about what provoked the argument, however.
Although Nelson and Wright have been arrested because of the conditions in the home, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting itself.
Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers does offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220052187.
