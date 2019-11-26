Police believe four burglaries at pharmacies in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties may be linked after they were robbed on the same day in late October.
Police said three suspects broke into four metro Atlanta pharmacies, including three in Gwinnett County, in the span of six hours on Oct. 29. Evidence overlapped at multiple break-in locations.
At approximately 3 a.m. Oct. 29, police said three suspects wearing black hoodies and latex gloves broke into a pharmacy at 3685 Braselton Highway in Dacula using a yellow crowbar. Police said the crowbar left yellow paint on the door where it was used to gain entry.
Suspects pried their way into the pharmacy area, police said, and opened cabinets containing narcotics. They stashed narcotics and cash from a register.
Duluth Police Department said at 3:51 a.m. an officer responded to a burglary call at 3800 Pleasant Hill Road. The owner of the business told police the cash register had been emptied and five boxes of medications were removed from a cabinet located near the rear of the store.
From there, suspects reportedly broke into a pharmacy in Decatur before police believe they burglarized another pharmacy in Buford. Gwinnett County police were called at 4795 S. Lee St., and an employee said he saw evidence of a burglary in the pharmacy when he arrived at 9 a.m. As in the break-in in Dacula, yellow paint was left on the door frame where police believe a crowbar was used to open the door.
Anonymous tips can be left for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at stopcrimeATL.com.