Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting on Annistown Road near a Walmart on 3435 Centerville Highway in Centerville.
Police said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg and shoulder.
Police said the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene.
