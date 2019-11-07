Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that led to a fatal accident on Winters Chapel Road near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Police said a preliminary report indicated one vehicle was being pursued by another vehicle and gunshots were fired. The vehicle being pursued crashed into an uninvolved vehicle. One of the occupants of the uninvolved vehicle was killed.
Police don't believe anyone was hit by gunshots.
Police said the criminal investigation division and and crime scene unit are at the scene assisting with the investigation.
Reports say Peachtree Industrial Boulevard appears open but Winters Chapel Road southbound lanes are still shut down.