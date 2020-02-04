Gwinnett County Police responded to the scene of a homicide in Snellville Tuesday afternoon after a passerby noticed a male lying in the street.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said police responded to the call just after 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Hightower Trail and Donald Road. The homicide unit also responded to the scene.
While the passerby said it appeared as though the male had either been hit by a vehicle or was injured, when police arrived they found a deceased male with at least one gunshot wound, possibly more, police said.
"At this time the investigation is still very preliminary," Flynn said. "We are still trying to figure out who the male is, why he’s at that intersection, and obviously locate witnesses and speak with them in reference to the case."
A crowd of about 10 people gathered at the scene Tuesday afternoon waiting to hear from police. Police said they are withholding all information on the identity of the victim until the next of kin has been notified.
Cory Verge, who lives on Hightower Trail just on the other side of where police blocked off the crime scene, said although the street is usually quiet, incidents like this have happened before. She said they are usually drug-related, as there are meth labs in the area.
"We would urge people that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department," Flynn said. "Let us respond and let us investigate the matter. At this time we do not believe that there is any danger to the public. However, if somebody does see something suspicious please contact the police department."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers lets tipsters remain anonymous, and there is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 20-011000.
Return to gwinnettdailypost.com for updates on this developing story.
