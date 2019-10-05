Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Buford that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.
Early Saturday morning, police responded to an incident at 5811 Kendrix Drive when a family member allegedly found the victim in the garage with significant head trauma. The victim died after being transported to the hospital.
The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified. Police said they believe the motive is theft or robbery. Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time.
Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be left for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-091941 when reporting information.