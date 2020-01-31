Gwinnett County police are investigating a death that occurred at an apartment complex on Ashley Lakes Drive in Peachtree Corners.
Police are now calling it a homicide investigation. According to police, the incident happened shortly after noon officers were dispatched to a call about a man who had been shot in an apartment.
Officers arrived to find a man dead in one of the apartments. Investigators do not have a description of the suspect, but detectives do believe the victim "was familiar" with his killer.
The victim's name is not being released until next of kind can be notified.
Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 20-009770
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
